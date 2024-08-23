Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Investors' glee! 14 stocks to trade Ex-Date next week for Dividend, Buyback

Investors' glee! 14 stocks to trade Ex-Date next week for Dividend, Buyback

Here is a list of stocks that will trade ex-date in the next week for several corporate actions, including dividends, and share buybacks

dividend , share buy back offer
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend, Buyback offer: The upcoming week is poised to offer several opportunities for investors to participate in key corporate actions, including dividend payouts and share buybacks. As many as 11 companies, including Force Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Manappuram Finance, and KDDL, are set to trade ex-dividend. Additionally, VLS Finance and Technocraft Industries are among the stocks trading ex-date for share buybacks, according to NSE data.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Here is a list of stocks that will trade Ex-Dividend in the upcoming week:


Dhruv Consultancy Services:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Monday, August 26, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.
  
Manappuram Finance:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Monday, August 26, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1 per share.
  

More From This Section

IndiGo soars 9% in 2 days, hits record high on Jefferies' 'Buy' upgrade

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water as investors await Powell's speech; Realty, IT drag

IPO calendar next week: 6 new issues, 8 listings to ignite primary markets

Kaynes Technology shares surge on new manufacturing facility launch

What fuelled this Ashish Kacholia-owned stock's 74% rally in past one month

Windsor Machines:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.
  
Manorama Industries:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.
  
United Drilling Tools:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.
  
KDDL:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
  
GE T&D India:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 4 per share.
  
Force Motors:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 20 per share.
  
Sigachi Industries:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.
  
Hindustan Zinc:  Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.
  
Shekhawati Industries: Shares will trade ex dividend on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.

Stocks trading Ex-date for Buybacks:

VLS Finance: Shares will trade ex date on Monday, August 26, 2024, for a buyback of up to 33,00,000 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 380 per share, totaling Rs 125 crore. This represents about 9.48  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
  
Technocraft Industries: Shares will trade ex date on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for a buyback of up to 2,88,889 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 4,500 per share, totaling Rs 130 crore. This represents about 1.26  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
  
Suprajit Engineering: Shares will trade ex date on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for a buyback of up to 15,00,000 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 750 per share, totaling Rs 112.50 crore. This represents about 1.08  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
  
KDDL:  Shares will trade ex date on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for a buyback of up to 2,37,837 fully paid up equity shares at Rs 3,700 per share, totaling Rs 88 crore. This represents about 1.90  per cent  of the total equity share capital.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Home Minister Shah receives Rs 19.08 crore dividend from Repco Bank

Pfizer surges 3% as investors cheer 350% dividend announcement; details

Tobacco stock soars 26% in 1 week on 2800% dividend bounty; rises 8% today

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: 11 stocks to trade ex-date next week; Check LIST

Hindustan Zinc plans special dividend payout of Rs 8,000 cr to shareholders

Topics :dividendBuybacksBuyback offersshare marketHigh dividend stocks

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story