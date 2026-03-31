Defence stocks see strong triggers amid rising capex, fewer concerns

The global defence sector is being driven by geopolitical conflicts and technological change.

Global military expenditure has risen 8.6 per cent compound annual grow rate (CAGR) in the past three years,

which is more than twice the long-term average.

India is a key player as the world’s largest defence importer and the fourth largest defence spender.

Policy is driving creation of an indigenous defence industrial ecosystem. This may lead to a sustained, technology-intensive capex super cycle for domestic defence players.

There’s also approval for air defence tracked systems, armour-piercing tank ammunition and high-capacity radio relays, among others.

The AoNs run across defence services and Coast Guard and cover a wide range in terms of focus, including surveillance, combat, and long-range strike capabilities.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given approvals for additional acceptance of necessity (AoN) worth ₹2.38 trillion.

One of the key beneficiaries of the defence capex is Bharat Electronics (BEL) which may develop the electronics suites for Navy’s corvette programme for orders of ₹12,000-15,000 crore by the first half (H1) of FY27. The finalisation of a QRSAM order of ₹30,000 crore is also expected in early FY27.

All these may be procured through imports or indigenisation. Defence companies have strong order books and may benefit from exports. There are near-term challenges in procurement of imported components. Localisation is not only strategically desirable; it also results in margin gains.

Hindustan Aeronautics’ (HAL’s) deliveries of Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet may begin in early FY27, after progress on key IAF requirements such as missile-firing trials, certification of weapons systems, and integration of Israeli-origin radar with the indigenous electronic warfare suite.

HAL says these will be done by April 2026. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a pact with HAL for six advanced light helicopters (ALH) Mk-III for ₹2,900 crore.

HAL has also received Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) nod for light combat helicopters (LCH) ‘Prachand' order worth ₹65,000 crore.