Delhivery, Craftsman Automation: Strategies for stocks amid block deals

To overcome the bearish bias, the stock must leap over the significant 200-DMA, currently set at Rs 283-mark. Only upon then, the trend could witness some bullish sentiment to Rs 350. Support for the current trend exits at Rs 225-level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Shares of Shilpa Medicare are in a downward trend since early 2022. While the stock is merely down 6 per cent so far in this year, it has tumbled 50 per cent in 2022.