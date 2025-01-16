Delhivery shares gain 3% in trade today; here's what's driving stock

Delhivery shares gained 3 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 335 per share. The stock surged after the company announced the launch of rapid commerce, a 2-hour delivery service, for brands.

Around 12:40 PM, Delhivery share price was up 2.49 per cent at Rs 333.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 76,973.78. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 24,779.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 488.05 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 318.05 per share.

"Delhivery has launched Rapid Commerce - a sub-2-hour delivery service for brands looking to fulfill the increasing demand for faster order deliveries by consumers," the company's filing read.

ALSO READ: Delhivery expects to drive on with seasonal uptick, new business growth The service launched first in Bengaluru, has already started processing over 300 orders daily, demonstrating strong early demand for the offering. For Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, retailers, and e-commerce brands – the service enables them to offer significantly faster delivery times, thereby improving customer experience on their own platform.

"With rapid commerce, leading D2C brands can create a superior direct experience and greater control over customer loyalty. Brands can provide consumers faster access to a vast catalogue of products at efficient costs by using our network of shared in-city Rapid Stores," said Ajith Pai, chief operating officer, Delhivery.

As per its filing, the company plans to expand the rapid store offering across other metro cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad in the coming months. The service addresses the needs of brands across categories such as Beauty and Personal Care, Apparel and Fashion, Electronics and Accessories, etc., which were traditionally reliant on standard e-commerce delivery timelines, to reach consumers within hours of the order being placed on their platform.

Delhivery is India's largest fully integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,700 pin codes, the company provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. Since its inception, Delhivery has successfully fulfilled over 3.2 billion shipments and today works with over 38,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.

In the past one year, Delhivery shares have lost 20.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.