Despite JP Morgan move, analysts remain watchful of bank stocks; here's why

Public sector bank stocks (PSBs) gained ground on Friday after JP Morgan suggested that it will include India in its Emerging Market Bond Index starting June 2024.

The rally in PSBs, analysts feel, was more a knee-jerk reaction to the development, and the actual benefits will start to accrue once the addition takes place in 2024.







ALSO READ: JPMorgan to add India to its emerging-markets bond index in June 2024 "The actual benefit for banks from the inclusion in JP Morgan's EM Index will accrue from June 2024 onwards. Until then, the larger fundamentals of the market will dictate the moves. Once the initial euphoria subsides, bond markets will look to global cues which may trigger fresh selling," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



On Friday, the Nifty PSU Bank index rallied 3.4 per cent in intraday deals, before partially paring gains to quote 1 per cent higher.

Among individual stocks, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Uco Bank, and Bank of Baroda were up between 2 per cent and 4.4 per cent at 10:30 AM as against 0.14 per cent dip in the benchmark Nifty50 index.



ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank, within the private segment, were down up to 0.7 per cent.





ALSO READ: After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow Thus far in calendar year 2023 (CY23), the Nifty Bank index has gained nearly 4 per cent as against a 9 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index. However, in the last four sessions, the index has slipped 3.4 per cent, relative to 2.2 per cent dip in the benchmark 50-pack index.



Long-term boost

That said, JPM's decision will reset the base rate for India, pushing yields lower by March 2024, and easing India's cost of borrowing. This, analysts said, would boost the bottomline of companies in the long-run.

"If JP Morgan decides to increase the weightage of bonds in its index, it could lead to increased demand for these bonds, potentially benefiting bank stocks in the long run as they hold substantial bond portfolios. This could help stabilise bank stocks," Anirudh Garg of Invasset added.



Moreover, the yields have begun to drop in anticipation. 10-year bond yields eased to 7.124 per cent on Friday from 7.136 per cent Thursday.





ALSO READ: Indian bonds, and rupee surge post inclusion in JPMorgan EM bond index Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global, however, believes bond yields and rupee would reverse gains after the initial euphoria, tracking global markets.



"The trend will again reverse in favour of bonds by end-Mar’24, with 10-year yield coming off well below 7 per cent. For H2-FY24, we see USD-INR ranging 82.25-84.25, with tactical RBI intervention keeping it in the middle of the EM Asia pack," she said.



Macro headwinds From an overall market perspective, global factors, such as interest rate trajectory, oil prices, geopolitical events will take centre stage going ahead as the sentimental boost from JP Morgan's decision to include India in its Emerging Market Bond Index wanes, analysts caution. Bank stocks, too, will not remain outliers in case the market sentiment fizzles out.



"Though JP Morgan's bond index decision is positive for bank stocks, the ultimate effect depends on global factors. If broader economic conditions, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events trigger renewed market uncertainty, it might rekindle selling pressure on bank stocks despite the index decision," said Anirudh Garg, partner and head of research at Invasset.

The US Federal Reserve's 'hawkish pause' has created a risk-averse sentiment in global equity markets. The dollar index has risen to 105.52, while the US 10-year bond yield has hit a 16-year high of 4.5 per cent. On their part, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have reversed their 'Buy India strategy', leading to Rs 16,934-crore selling in the cash market, thus far, in September.