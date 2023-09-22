JPMorgan index inclusion shows confidence in India's economy: Ajay Seth

India's inclusion in the JPMorgan emerging market debt index shows their confidence in the Indian economy, the country's economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth told reporters on Friday.

India's local bonds will be included in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index and the index suite, benchmarked by about $236 billion in global funds, JPMorgan said earlier in the day.

Inclusion will start on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months, with 1% increments on its index weighting, as India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10%, it added.

"It is a welcome development and shows confidence in the economy," Seth told reporters.

A government official who declined to be named said the inclusion happened without providing any tax incentives as was requested.

Also Read Govt to invite bids for privatisation of Shipping Corp in May: Report JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper Govt likely to offer assured base pension in compromise with states: Report New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley Can't find Musk to serve subpoena in Epstein lawsuit: US Virgin Islands Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities India to become $5 trillion economy, third-largest by 2027: RBI DG Patra Rising logistics demand expected to create 10 mn jobs in India by 2027 World eyes India's sugar output as Centre tightens screws on traders