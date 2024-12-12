Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

IPO
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, December 12, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the IPO closed on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors.
 
The SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 52-Rs 55 with a lot size of 2,000 shares. By the close of the subscription period, the IPO was oversubscribed by 555 times.
 
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment status
The shares of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
Check Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Check Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

More From This Section

Santa Claus rally in mid, smallcap stocks? Here's how you can benefit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India; Asian markets mostly climb

Stocks to Watch, Dec 12: Jubilant FoodWorks, SBI, Vedanta, Swiggy, Emami

Markets Today: CPI, IIP data; US CPI; Nasdaq at 20K; Vishal Mega Mart IPO

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests these three stocks to buy today

 
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Dhanlaxmi Crop Science shares remains strong. On Thursday, sources tracking unofficial markets reported that the company's shares were quoted at Rs 92, reflecting a GMP of Rs 37, or 67.27 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 55.
 
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science expected listing price
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, December 16, 2024. If the current grey market trends persist, the shares may list at around Rs 92, representing a premium of Rs 37, or 67.27 per cent, over the upper band of the issue price.  Dhanlaxmi Crop Science
 
Incorporated in 2005, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science is a technology-driven seeds company. The company develops, produces, processes, and sells seeds for various field crops and vegetables. Dhanlaxmi Crop Science integrates traditional breeding techniques with biotechnological tools to produce high-yielding seeds. Its product portfolio includes seeds for cotton, wheat, cumin, and other field crops and vegetables.
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mobikwik IPO fully subscribed: Retail investors drive demand on Day 1

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO listing on Dec 12: Here's what GMP signals

IPO market heats up: Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik; 6 more to open next week

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more

Purple United Sales IPO opens with 79% GMP; Check other key details here

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO listing timeinitial public offerings IPOsIPO REVIEWSME IPOFundraising via SME IPOs

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story