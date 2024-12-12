Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, December 12, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the IPO closed on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors.

The SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 52-Rs 55 with a lot size of 2,000 shares. By the close of the subscription period, the IPO was oversubscribed by 555 times.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment status

The shares of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Check Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) for Dhanlaxmi Crop Science shares remains strong. On Thursday, sources tracking unofficial markets reported that the company's shares were quoted at Rs 92, reflecting a GMP of Rs 37, or 67.27 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 55.

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science expected listing price

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Crop Science are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, December 16, 2024. If the current grey market trends persist, the shares may list at around Rs 92, representing a premium of Rs 37, or 67.27 per cent, over the upper band of the issue price. Dhanlaxmi Crop Science