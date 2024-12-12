Stocks to Watch, Dec 12: Jubilant FoodWorks, SBI, Vedanta, Swiggy, Emami

Stocks to Watch on December 12, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:35 AM, were trading higher by 10.6 points at 24,745.5. In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled at 81,526.14, up 16.09 points or 0.02 per cent. Likewise, the NSE Nifty50 ended higher by 31.75 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,641.80.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today (December 12, 2024):

Jubilant FoodWorks/ Varun Beverages: The Jubilant Bhartia Group, parent company of Jubilant FoodWorks, has signed an agreement to buy out 40 per cent of Coca-Cola’s local bottling unit Hindustan CocaCola Beverages, coming again into competition with the Jaipuria family, which is the bottler for PepsiCo, housed under Varun Beverages.

Gland Pharma: The pharma company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules.

Reliance Power: Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured India’s largest solar energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) project at 930 MW (megawatts) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Reliance Infrastructure/ Axis Bank: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a contempt notice to Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), its managing director (MD), as well as Axis Bank and its MD for failing to refund Rs 4,700 crore, including interest, to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as directed by the apex court on April 10.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto major will expand its service network by adding 2,760 touchpoints by 2030-31 (FY31), a jump of 53 per cent which will take the total number of such centres to 8,000 across the country, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hisashi Takeuchi announced.

Greaves Cotton: The company's board has given a nod for the offer-for-sale (OFS) of certain equity shares of the company's subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), in the proposed initial public offer (IPO) of GEML.

Tata Power: Tivolt Electric Vehicles, an electric vehicle (EV) venture of Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of TI Clean Mobility, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) to enhance EV charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles.

Swiggy: The food delivery platform announced the launch of ‘One BLCK’, an exclusive invite-only membership for consumers seeking the highest level of convenience and services. One BLCK member will enjoy faster deliveries on every food delivery, along with an on-time guarantee.

ACME Solar Holdings: The recently listed company has secured a 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in the e-reverse auction held by NHPC on December 10, 2024, at a tariff of Rs 4.56 per unit.

Shriram Finance: The flagship company of the Shriram Group has successfully completed the sale of its entire stake of 84.44 per cent in its housing finance subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL) to Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor firm for a sale consideration of Rs 3,929 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) chairman C S Setty has called for active participation by mutual funds (MFs) and pension funds in the corporate bond market. He said that the pension or mutual funds are making investments in AAA-rated bonds and this is not going to help deepen the corporate bond market.

Meanwhile, the public sector lender has invited counter bids from entities interested in acquiring bad debt of Rs 52,074 crore in Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through a Swiss challenge auction, triggered by an anchor bid from state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL). Samman Capital: The board of the company, previously known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, has approved a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Emami: The company has been imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh by the Central Delhi District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission for unfair trade practices in connection with its Fair and Handsome fairness cream.

Godawari Power Ispat: The iron and steel company has entered into an agreement with GAIL (India) for the supply of RLNG gas for its upcoming pellet plant for 7 years.

Vedanta: The Board will mull fourth interim dividend on equity shares on December 16, for the financial year 2024-25.

Ami Organics: The board has approved the enhancement of capital expenditure amounting to up to Rs 177 crore for the company’s brownfield project of electrolyte additives products at the Jhagadia facility.