Home / Markets / News / DIC India shares gain 5% after Karnataka GST authorities slash penalty

DIC India shares gain 5% after Karnataka GST authorities slash penalty

The upward movement in DIC India's share price came after the Karnataka GST department revised the total GST demand against the company to ₹3.81 lakh from ₹6.71 crore

DIC India share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

DIC India Share Price Today:  Shares of printing inks manufacturer DIC India gained momentum on Thursday, December 4, following a sharp cut in the GST liability imposed by the Karnataka GST department. The stock surged ₹4.64 to touch an intraday high of ₹528.45 per share on the NSE.
 
The scrip has recovered around 9 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹485 recorded last month on October 1. However, it still lags roughly 36 per cent behind its 52-week high of ₹824.10 touched on December 12 last year.
 
Buying interest persisted through the morning trade. At 9:57 am, DIC India shares were trading at ₹527, up 4.36 per cent from the previous close of ₹505.60. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 48 points higher, up 0.19 per cent at 26,034.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹483.73 crore on the NSE as of December 4.

GST department revises total GST demand

The upward movement in DIC India’s share price came after the Karnataka GST department revised the total GST demand against the company to ₹3.81 lakh from ₹6.71 crore.
 
Earlier, DIC India had informed the exchanges that the department issued an order under Form DRC-07 in respect of a Show Cause Notice (DRC-01) for FY2021-22. The notice involved a demand of ₹6.71 crore (GST: ₹3.83 crore + Interest: ₹2.87 crore) related to alleged ineligible input tax credit (ITC) claims and non-payment of taxes by certain suppliers.
 
Following representations by the company to the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru, the GST demand was drastically reduced to ₹3.81 lakh (GST: ₹2.03 lakh + Interest: ₹1.58 lakh + Penalty: ₹20,298), implying a reduction of ₹6.67 crore from the original demand, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the company.   "However, basis the representations before the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru, Karnataka, the said demand has been reduced to  ₹3,81,602/- (GST – ₹2,02,980/- + Interest – ₹1,58,324/- + Penalty –₹20,298/) in the final order," the comapny said in its exchange filing.  DIC India further said that there is no impact on the financials, operations, or other activities of the company, except as mentioned above. "We are currently conducting a detailed review of the order and, after comprehensive analysis, will decide on the next steps," said the company. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: IT, RIL, HDFC Bank help lift Sensex by 150 pts; Nifty tops 26,000

This $48.7 billion in AUM fund manager bets on Indian equities for 2026

IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline stock drops 3%, hits 5-month low

Nuvama reiterates 'Buy' on Embassy REIT; here's why growth looks strong

Rupee at record low, MPC caution drag Nifty; check strategy, stock picks

Topics :DIC IndiaBuzzing stocksShare priceStock movemnetMarkets

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story