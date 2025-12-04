IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline stock drops 3%, hits 5-month low

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price today

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo hit an over five-month low at ₹5,407, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock was quoting lower for the fifth straight trading day, falling 9 per cent during the period. It was trading at its lowest level since June 23, 2025.

The decline in the share price of India’s largest airline came after the company said it cancelled over 300 flights over the past two days and delayed hundreds more as a mounting pilot shortage disrupted operations following enforcement of the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, the Business Standard reported quoting aviation industry sources.

However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, IndiGo has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as compared to 8.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹6,226.05 on August 18, 2025. At 09:27 AM; IndiGo was quoting 1.3 per cent lower at ₹5,519.35, as compared to 0.02 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Why has IndiGo share price declined 9% in the past one week? InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday, November 3, 2025, in a press release acknowledged that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and the company said it sincerely apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience caused.

A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, scheduled changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on IndiGo’s operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated, the company said. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY To contain the disruption and restore stability, IndiGo has initiated calibrated adjustments to its schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow the company to normalize its operations and progressively recover its punctuality across the network. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable, the company said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on IndiGo post Q2 results Despite near-term challenges in the form of rupee depreciation and rising damp leases, Indigo remains confident in its growth strategy as India’s domestic network remains the backbone, with expanding international connectivity, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Due to higher-than-expected currency depreciation, slower reduction in aircraft on the ground, and additional damp leases, the company expects an early single-digit increase in unit cost (ex-fuel and forex) in FY26 vs. FY25. However, the management remains confident about a healthy international as well as domestic demand outlook, backed by an under-penetrated aviation market with favorable long-term demand.