Home / Markets / News / Diesel demand up 6.3%, petrol 7.5% in September on festive, freight boost

Diesel demand up 6.3%, petrol 7.5% in September on festive, freight boost

India's diesel and petrol consumption rose strongly in September 2025, aided by GST cuts, festive mobility and higher freight, though aviation fuel demand slipped

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil
Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, recorded demand of 6,768 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in September, compared to 6,369 TMT in the same month last year | (Photo: PTI)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s diesel demand grew 6.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September, driven by higher freight movement following the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts and an uptick in personal mobility during the festive season. The country had reported growth of just 0.91 per cent in diesel demand in August, while consumption rose by only 2.15 per cent in July and 1.23 per cent in June.
 
Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, recorded demand of 6,768 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in September, compared to 6,369 TMT in the same month last year, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
 
The strong rise in demand for diesel, mainly used by trucks, commercially run passenger vehicles and farm machinery, follows a subdued trend in recent months due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and compressed natural gas (CNG) in public transport.
 
Petrol consumption also rose robustly by 7.5 per cent to 3,385 TMT in September. Cooking gas demand increased 6.47 per cent last month to 2,901 TMT. However, demand for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) fell 1.32 per cent during the period.
 
Fuel consumption often mirrors the pace of economic activity. Earlier in the month, the government had cut GST rates to spur domestic demand ahead of the festive season.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Banking stocks lift Sensex 716 pts, Nifty 225 as markets snap losing run

Jain Resource gains 37% on debut; Epack, BMW Ventures end weak

RBI raises IPO financing limit to ₹25 lakh, loan against shares to ₹1 cr

Premium

FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 months

Rupee rises to 88.69/$ as MPC holds rates; RBI to 'closely watch' currency

Topics :diesel vehicleDiesel exportsfuel companies

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story