Diesel demand up 6.3%, petrol 7.5% in September on festive, freight boost

India’s diesel demand grew 6.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September, driven by higher freight movement following the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts and an uptick in personal mobility during the festive season. The country had reported growth of just 0.91 per cent in diesel demand in August, while consumption rose by only 2.15 per cent in July and 1.23 per cent in June.

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, recorded demand of 6,768 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in September, compared to 6,369 TMT in the same month last year, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).