In the post-policy press conference, the Governor said that the RBI does not target any specific rupee level and the efforts have been focused on managing undue volatility. Malhotra said that the central bank will keep a close watch on the rupee movement after the recent depreciation

The RBI further assured active management of short-term rates via two-way liquidity operations, Trivedi noted. "These supportive remarks helped the rupee recover, with a range now expected between 88.25-89.10."

Further, on expanding rupee reference rates, the objective is to minimise the use of cross-currencies for rate discovery, the RBI said. "We are currently looking at the Indonesian Rupiah and the UAE Dirham, among others, and will continue to add more gradually."