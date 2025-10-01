Home / Markets / News / Rupee rises to 88.69/$ as MPC holds rates; RBI to 'closely watch' currency

Rupee rises to 88.69/$ as MPC holds rates; RBI to 'closely watch' currency

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 10 paise higher at 88.69 on Wednesday against the greenback

Rupee
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee advanced after two days of consecutive closing lows as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.  
 
The domestic currency closed 10 paise higher at 88.69 on Wednesday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.6 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.80 on Tuesday. 
 
While keeping the repo rates unchanged, the MPC maintained the policy stance at ‘neutral’. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that the effects of the front-loaded monetary policy measures and recent fiscal actions were still unfolding.  The committee also revised its growth forecast for FY26 upward to 6.8 per cent while lowering the inflation forecast to 2.6 per cent. 
Rupee gained as the RBI kept rates unchanged but highlighted its strong focus on maintaining rupee stability on the global front, Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities, said. "The central bank emphasised its readiness to take appropriate steps on the rupee as warranted, while also outlining measures to ensure a healthy and liquid banking system." 
   
In the post-policy press conference, the Governor said that the RBI does not target any specific rupee level and the efforts have been focused on managing undue volatility. Malhotra said that the central bank will keep a close watch on the rupee movement after the recent depreciation
 
Further, on expanding rupee reference rates, the objective is to minimise the use of cross-currencies for rate discovery, the RBI said. "We are currently looking at the Indonesian Rupiah and the UAE Dirham, among others, and will continue to add more gradually." 
The RBI further assured active management of short-term rates via two-way liquidity operations, Trivedi noted. "These supportive remarks helped the rupee recover, with a range now expected between 88.25-89.10."
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index traded slightly lower amid concerns that US shutdown fears could delay the release of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.04 per cent at 97.73.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices extended losses as investors weighed the prospect of an Opec+ output hike against shrinking US crude inventories. Brent crude price was down 0.95 per cent at 65.40 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.91 per cent at 61.80 per barrel, as of 3:30 PM IST. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market close: Sensex up 715 pts post RBI policy; snaps 8-day losing streak

Why Sensex rallied 800 pts, Nifty hit 24,850 after RBI Policy; key reasons

Tata Motors stock rallies 5%; fixes October 14 as record date for demerger

Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Stock market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on October 2?

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story