Dividend, Bonus: Infosys, NTPC, RIL, 28 others to go ex-date in Diwali week

Shares of Infosys , Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Tech Mahindra, Crisil, and 25 other companies will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend next week following their dividend announcements for shareholders.

Meanwhile, shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will also be closely watched as they trade ex-date on October 28, following their announcement of a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Notably, market sessions will be limited to four days next week, as trading remains closed on Friday, October 31, for Diwali, though a special Muhurat Trading session is planned from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM that day.

IT giant Infosys will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, October 29, after announcing an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for its shareholders. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Crisil shares will also go ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 30, following their interim dividend announcements of Rs 23.19 and Rs 15 per share, respectively. Meanwhile, NTPC and Tech Mahindra will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, October 31, with announced dividends of Rs 2.50 and Rs 15 per share, respectively.

Here is the full list of companies trading ex-dividend next week: Source: BSE

That said, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Quasar India, Mastertrust, and Sellwin Traders will trade ex-dividend next week following their announcements of subdivision (stock splits). Besides them, Jubilant Industries and Shangar Decor shares will trade ex-date next week following their announcements of amalgamation and rights issue respectively.