Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, Gopal Snacks, 2 others to remain in focus today

Shares of HCL Technologies, Gopal Snacks, JNK India, and DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures will remain in focus today as the first three of them have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders, while the latter has announced a rights issue for eligible equity shareholders of the company.

As per the data available on the BSE, shares of IT giant HCL Technologies will trade ex-date tomorrow, as the company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has also fixed the record date as October 22, 2024, for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 30, 2024.

Gopal Snacks shares will also trade ex-date tomorrow as the company's board has declared the first interim dividend of Re 1 per share on equity shares of face value Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has announced that the interim dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2024. The company has fixed October 22 as the 'Record Date' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of the first interim dividend.

Meanwhile, shares of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures will trade ex-date tomorrow, as the company has announced the issuance of up to 1,89,685 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, at a price of Rs 140 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 130 per equity share. The company stated that 1 rights share will be issued for every 20 equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as of the record date, with the right to renounce.

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures has also fixed October 22 as the record date for determining eligible equity shareholders to apply for the rights issue.

Meanwhile, JNK India will trade ex-date today, following their announcement of a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per share. The company has fixed today, October 21, as the record date for the payment of the final dividend for 2023-2024. This, however, remains subject to the approval of the company's members, as per the exchange filing.

The ex-date refers to the point when a stock begins trading without dividend, bonus, or stock-split entitlement, as may be the case. This means that those acquiring the stock on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the upcoming corporate action. To qualify, investors must own the stock prior to the ex-date. Companies then determine beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.