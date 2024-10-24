Dividend, stock-split, rights: L&T, LTTS, 9 others go ex-date tomorrow

Shares of LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Dalmia Bharat, D B Corp, and 7 other companies will remain in focus today following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, and rights issues.

LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, Dalmia Bharat, D B Corp, and Allcargo Logistics will turn ex-date tomorrow following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Additionally, Hindware Home Innovation and PMC Fincorp shares will go ex-date tomorrow for their Rights Issue announcements. Meanwhile, POCL Enterprises, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, and Mayukh Dealtrade will trade ex-date for stock split announcements, as per the BSE data.

LTIMindtree, L&T Technology Services, and DB Corp have announced interim dividends of Rs 20, Rs 17, and Rs 5, respectively. They have fixed the record date for these announcements on October 25, 2024. Dalmia Bharat and Allcargo Logistics have declared interim dividends of Rs 5 and Rs 1.10, respectively, with the record date set for October 26, 2024.

Stocks trading ex-date tomorrow for Rights issues

Shares of Hindware Home Innovation will trade ex-date tomorrow following their announcement of a rights issue of up to 1,13,49,962 Rights equity shares, aggregating to Rs 249.70 crore, offered on a rights basis to eligible shareholders in the ratio of 119 Rights equity shares for every 758 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date, which is October 25, 2024. The issue price is Rs 220 per Rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 218).

PMC Fincorp shares will also turn ex-date tomorrow as the company's board has announced the issuance of 17,80,20,400 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 1 Rights equity share for every 3 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2.75 per Rights Equity Share, aggregating up to Rs 48,95,56,100.

Stocks trading ex-date tomorrow for subdivision (stock-split)

More From This Section

POCL Enterprises shares will turn ex-date tomorrow as the company’s board has approved the subdivision of the existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals have announced the split/subdivision of equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up.

Mayukh Dealtrade has announced the subdivision/split of each fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 into 5 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each.