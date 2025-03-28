Dividend, Bonus issue: As investors brace for the first trading week of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), which runs from Tuesday, April 1 to Friday, April 4, 2025, shares of RailTel Corporation of India, MSTC, Varun Beverages, and eight other companies are expected to remain in the focus. These companies will gain the spotlight on account of corporate announcements (Dividend, Bonus issue) for their shareholders. Other companies on the radar include ADC India Communications, Capital Trade Links, Ranjeet Mechatronics, Sal Automotive, United Spirits, PH Capital, and Unifinz Capital India.

According to BSE data, all these companies are set to trade ex-date next week. Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, due to Eid celebrations.

That said, here is the complete list of stocks to remain in focus during the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend date next week

RailTel Corporation of India, MSTC, and ADC India Communications have announced interim dividends of ₹1, ₹4.50, and ₹25, respectively, for their respective shareholders. They all have fixed Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders of the company to receive the interim dividend.

Whisky maker United Spirits has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for its shareholders. The company has set Thursday, April 3, 2025, as the record date for this action.

Varun Beverages, and PH Capital have announced interim dividends of ₹0.50 and ₹0.25, respectively, for their respective shareholders. They have both fixed Friday, April 4, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders of the company to receive the interim dividend.

Meanwhile, Unifinz Capital India has informed the exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, to consider and declare the interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The company has further said that Friday, April 4, 2025, will be fixed as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders of the company to receive the interim dividend, if declared by the board of directors at its aforesaid meeting.

Stocks trading ex-date next week for bonus issue

Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Capital Trade Links' board has recommended the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 existing equity share of ₹1 each fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. The company has fixed Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of the said Bonus Shares.

Ranjeet Mechatronics has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held as of the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders. The company has fixed Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of the said Bonus Shares.

Sal Automotive has announced the issuance of 23,97,713 Bonus Shares of ₹10 each in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each, to the eligible shareholders as of the record date, which will be Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The term 'ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends or bonus shares, depending on the case. This implies that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. To qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries entitled to these benefits are determined by the company based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.