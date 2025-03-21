Dividend, bonus issue: REC, TVS Motor, 6 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Shares of TVS Motor Company, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, REC, KBC Global, and 4 others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the next week from Monday, March 24, 2025, to Friday, March 28, 2025, on account of corporate announcements such as Shares of TVS Motor Company, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, REC, KBC Global, and 4 others are expected to remain in the spotlight during the next week from Monday, March 24, 2025, to Friday, March 28, 2025, on account of corporate announcements such as dividends rights issues , or bonus issues for their shareholders

Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Ksolves India, Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners, and Kama Holdings are the other companies to feature on the list. Notably, all of these companies' shares are set to trade ex-date for the corporate announcements, suggests the BSE data.

Among them, REC, TVS Motor Company, Ksolves India, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and Kama Holdings will trade ex-dividend date, while Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners and KBC Global will trade ex-date for bonus issues. Bodhi Tree Multimedia, on the other hand, will trade ex-date for the rights issue.

Stocks trading ex-dividend date next week

Ksolves India and Mishra Dhatu Nigam have decided to reward their respective shareholders with interim dividends of Rs 7.50 per share and Rs 0.75 per share, respectively. They both have set the record date on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate announcements.

REC and TVS Motor Company have announced interim dividends of Rs 3.60 per share and Rs 10 per share for their respective shareholders They both have fixed the record date on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate announcements.

Further, Kama Holdings has informed the exchanges that its board of directors is set to meet on Monday, March 24, 2025, for, inter alia, considering a proposal for the declaration of a 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 on equity shares. The company has already set the record date for Friday, March 28, 2025, for the same.

Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issue

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners has announced the allotment of 39,00,300 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹ 40/- each in the proportion of 4:1 i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹ 40 for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹ 10 to the eligible shareholders as on the record date, Thursday, March 27, 2025.

KBC Global's board of directors has recommended the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 equity share for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹ 1 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The company has fixed the record date on Friday, March 28, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.

Stock trading ex-date for rights issue

Bodhi Tree Multimedia has announced fully paid-up 5,55,37,777 equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 each at an issue price of ₹ 8 per Rights equity Share, estimated to be of ₹ 44.43 crore. The ratio for the rights issue, the company said, would be such that 4 equity shares for every 9 equity shares held by the shareholders as on the record date, Monday, March 24, 2025.

The ex-date marks the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, bonus, or rights issue is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.