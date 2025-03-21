Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows muted open for India markets; Asia Pacific mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 21, 2025:
Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by global market moves amid US trade tariff concerns. Investors will also be keeping an eye on developments around negotiations for the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement
, discussions for which are scheduled to start next week, apart from the trading activities of foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
FIIs net bought Indian equities worth Rs 3,239.14 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,136.02 crore during the session.
At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,221.50, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
The BSE Sensex climbed 1.19 per cent to settle at 76,348.06, in the previous session
, while the Nifty50 ended 1.24 per cent higher at 23,190.65.
Meanwhile, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the market successfully cleared the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) level and the 23,000/75,700 resistance zone, which is largely positive. Additionally, it formed a bullish candle on daily charts, supporting a further uptrend from the current levels.
"We believe that the overall market sentiment is bullish, but buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders. In the near future, 23,100/ 76,000 and 23,000/ 75,700 or (the 50-day SMA) will be key support zones, while 23,300/76,500 and 23,400/ 76,800 could serve as key resistance areas for day traders. However, if the market falls below 23,000/75,700, sentiment could change. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," he said. Also Read: Key India-US trade negotiations next week to finalise BTA contours
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
is likely to raise the investment threshold for granular ownership
disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore, according to people in the know. The move is aimed at boosting FPI sentiment and aligning the limit — set in 2023 — with market growth. The decision is likely to be made at Sebi’s upcoming board meeting on March 24. READ MORE
Sepaarately, Sebi on Thursday said that, starting immediately, reports related to certain exemptions in share acquisitions under
the 'Takeover Regulations' can be submitted through both email and the newly-introduced intermediary portal. This dual
submission system will remain in place until May 14, 2025, after which only the online portal will be used for these filings, Sebi
said in a circular. READ MORE
In the primary markets
, meanwhile, Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (NSE SME) and Active Infrastructures IPO (NSE SME) will open for subscription on Friday, March 21, while Grand Continent Hotels IPO (NSE SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription window.