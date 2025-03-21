Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows muted open for India markets; Asia Pacific mixed

FIIs net bought Indian equities worth Rs 3,239.14 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,136.02 crore during the session.

At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,221.50, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1.19 per cent to settle at 76,348.06, in the previous session , while the Nifty50 ended 1.24 per cent higher at 23,190.65.

Meanwhile, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the market successfully cleared the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) level and the 23,000/75,700 resistance zone, which is largely positive. Additionally, it formed a bullish candle on daily charts, supporting a further uptrend from the current levels.

"We believe that the overall market sentiment is bullish, but buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders. In the near future, 23,100/ 76,000 and 23,000/ 75,700 or (the 50-day SMA) will be key support zones, while 23,300/76,500 and 23,400/ 76,800 could serve as key resistance areas for day traders. However, if the market falls below 23,000/75,700, sentiment could change. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," he said.