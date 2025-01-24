Dividend, Bonus issue: Wipro, BPCL, 29 others to trade ex-date next week

Shares of Wipro, KEI Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Siemens, Senco Gold, Indraprastha Gas, and 24 other companies are set to remain in focus next week, from January 27 to January 31, 2025. The spotlight comes as these companies gear up for key corporate actions, including dividend payouts, bonus issues, and stock splits (subdivisions). Notably, their shares will trade ex-date during the week, drawing investor attention.

Among the notable ones, Wipro, MPS, Coforge, KEI Industries, BPCL, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Torrent Pharma, Siemens, and Accelya Solutions India shares will turn ex-dividend date. Meanwhile, Technopack Polymers, Shraddha Prime Projects, and Indraprastha Gas are among the stocks scheduled to turn ex-bonus, according to data available on the BSE.

Additionally, JBM Auto, Kiduja India, and Mohite Industries are among the companies that will trade ex-date following the announcement of subdivisions (stock splits).

Here is the complete list of stocks set to turn ex-date next week:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date KEI Industries 27 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 27 Jan 2025 Shraddha Prime Projects 27 Jan 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 27 Jan 2025 Tanla Platforms 27 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 27 Jan 2025 Technopack Polymers 27 Jan 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 27 Jan 2025 Mangalam Industrial Finance 28 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.01 28 Jan 2025 Mazda 28 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Rs 2/- 28 Jan 2025 Tips Music 28 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 28 Jan 2025 Wendt (India) 28 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 30 28 Jan 2025 Wipro 28 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 28 Jan 2025 Zensar Technologies 28 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 28 Jan 2025 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 29 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 29 Jan 2025 MPS 29 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 33 29 Jan 2025 Accelya Solutions India 30 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 50 30 Jan 2025 Balkrishna Industries 30 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 30 Jan 2025 Coforge 30 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 19 30 Jan 2025 Housing & Urban Development Corporation 30 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.05 30 Jan 2025 Siemens 30 Jan 2025 Dividend - Rs - 12 30 Jan 2025 Transport Corporation of India 30 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 30 Jan 2025 Coal India 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 31 Jan 2025 Emerald Finance 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.06 31 Jan 2025 Gothi Plascon (India) 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 01 Feb 2025 Indian Energy Exchange 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 31 Jan 2025 Indraprastha Gas 31 Jan 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 31 Jan 2025 JBM Auto 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 2/- to Re 1/- 31 Jan 2025 Kiduja India 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Re 1/- 31 Jan 2025 Mohite Industries 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Re 1/- 31 Jan 2025 Persistent Systems 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 20 31 Jan 2025 Route Mobile 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 01 Feb 2025 Senco Gold 31 Jan 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Rs 5/- 31 Jan 2025 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 31 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 01 Feb 2025

The term 'ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, subdivisions (stock splits), or bonus shares. This implies that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. Thus, to qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries entitled to dividends, subdivisions (stock splits), or bonus shares are determined by the company based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.