Hindustan Zinc shares rally 13% in two weeks; will the rally continue?

Despite the weakness in the secondary market, shares of Hindustan Zinc have rallied over 13 per cent over the past fortnight to trade around Rs 476. The gains have come ahead of the Anil Agarwal-led firm’s December quarter results announcement on Tuesday.

So, what is underpinning the gains in the country’s largest integrated zinc and is there more steam left in this high dividend-yielding stock? Ventura believes the HZL (HZL) shares could climb as much as Rs 585 over the next two years.

The domestic brokerage believes cost saving measures and debt reduction will boost margin expansion.

“Due to power cost saving measures and operating leverage, Ebitda (operating profit) and PAT (net profit) are expected to reach Rs 19,142 crore and Rs 11,402 crore by FY27 respectively. Consequently, EBITDA and PAT margins are expected to improve to 51.5 per cent (up 430 basis points) and 30.7 per cent (up 350 bps) by FY27 respectively. Return on equity (ROE) is expected to dip by 550 bps to 45.6 per cent, while the return on invested capital (ROIC) is expected to increase by 2,960 bps to reach 102.4 per cent respectively,” Ventura has said while initiating coverage on the stock.

HZL generates revenues from sale of zinc, lead, silver, sulphuric acid and wind power. The Vedanta-promoted firm has 5 operational mines in Rajasthan and is developing an additional mine.

India is a net exporter of zinc, while the global demand for base metals such as zinc and lead is projected to grow at an annualised rate of over 6 per cent. This bodes well for HZL, said Ventura.

“HZL is expected to expand its mined production to 1.2 million tonnes in FY27 from 1 million tonnes…We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent to Rs 37,152 crore during FY24-27E aided by capacity expansion and a strong demand outlook,” the brokerage has said in a note dated January 23.

Furthermore, Ventura expects HZL to turn net debt free by FY26 and “have a net cash of Rs 12,500 crore by FY27 helping fuel its expansion plans.”

HZL has planned capex of Rs 16,000 crore for the period FY24-27 for funding the roaster plant at Debari, fumer and fertilizer plant at Chanderiya (sulphuric acid forward integration) and 450 MW renewable energy addition.

At the target price of Rs 585, HZL is valued at 9.6x its estimated EV/Ebitda for FY27. HZL has a dividend yield of over 6 per cent.