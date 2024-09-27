Dividend, Bonus, Split: KPI Green Energy, 6 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-Split: Shares of KPI Green Energy, Accelya Solutions India, and ADS Diagnostic will remain in focus next week as they have announced dividend payouts of Rs 20, Rs 40, and Rs 1.02, respectively, for their shareholders. Meanwhile, Integrated Industries, Real Eco-Energy, and Godawari Power and Ispat will trade ex-date next week, following their announcements of share subdivisions or splits.
Shares of Integrated Industries will trade ex-date on October 1, 2024, as the company has announced a sub-division/split of equity shares. As per the date available on the exchanges, the company will split 10 equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each for every one equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each. In addition, Godawari Power and Ispat shares will trade ex-date on October 4, 2024, as the company has announced a sub-division of 1 equity share of a face value of Rs 5 fully paid-up into 5 equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid-up.
Besides these, Real Eco-Energy shares will also trade ex-date on October 4, as the company has announced the sub-division of 1 equity share of a face value of Rs 10 apiece fully paid-up into 5 equity shares of a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up.
Shares of Classic Electricals will trade ex-date on October 4, 2024, as the company’s board has announced a bonus issue of 4,20,375 equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid, as bonus shares to the non-promoter members of the company in the proportion of 5 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each held by them on the record date.
Eligibility on Ex-date
The ex-date refers to the point when a stock begins trading without dividend, bonus, or stock-split entitlement, as may be the case. This means that those acquiring the stock on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the upcoming corporate action. To qualify, investors must own the stock prior to the ex-date. Companies then determine beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.