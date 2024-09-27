Dividend, Bonus, Split: KPI Green Energy, 6 others to go ex-date next week

Besides these, Real Eco-Energy shares will also trade ex-date on October 4, as the company has announced the sub-division of 1 equity share of a face value of Rs 10 apiece fully paid-up into 5 equity shares of a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up.

Shares of Classic Electricals will trade ex-date on October 4, 2024, as the company’s board has announced a bonus issue of 4,20,375 equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid, as bonus shares to the non-promoter members of the company in the proportion of 5 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each held by them on the record date.

Eligibility on Ex-date

The ex-date refers to the point when a stock begins trading without dividend, bonus, or stock-split entitlement, as may be the case. This means that those acquiring the stock on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the upcoming corporate action. To qualify, investors must own the stock prior to the ex-date. Companies then determine beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.