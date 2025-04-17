Investors at Dalal Street are likely to keep an eye on the shares of Sanofi India, Schaeffler India, Muthoot Finance, and five others as they trade ex-date next week following the announcements of their corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and subdivisions. The other names in the list include Captain Technocast, CIE Automotive India, Elantas Beck India, Huhtamaki India, and Ami Organics.

According to the data available on the BSE, Schaeffler India, CIE Automotive India, and Elantas Beck India have announced final dividends of ₹18 per share, ₹7 per share, and ₹7.50 per share respectively for their shareholders. Their shares will turn ex-dividend on April 23, 2025, which also marks the record date for the said announcements.

Huhtamaki India shares will trade ex-date on April 24, 2025, as the company has announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share, with the record date being fixed on the same day.

Sanofi India has announced the highest dividend among them, at ₹117 per share. Its shares will turn ex-dividend on April 25, 2025, which also marks the record date for the said announcement.

Meanwhile, Muthoot Finance has informed the exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 21, 2025, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024–25. The company has already fixed the record date as April 25, 2025, to determine shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate action.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date Captain Technocast April 21, 25 Bonus Issue (1:1) 21 Apr 2025 CIE Automotive India April 23, 25 Final Dividend – ₹7 April 23, 25 Elantas Beck India April 23, 25 Final Dividend – ₹7.50 April 23, 25 Schaeffler India April 23, 25 Final Dividend – ₹28 April 23, 25 Huhtamaki India April 24, 25 Final Dividend – ₹2 April 24, 25 Ami Organics April 25, 25 Stock Split (₹10 to ₹5 per share) April 25, 25 Sanofi India April 25, 25 Final Dividend – ₹117 April 25, 25 Muthoot Finance April 25, 25 Interim Dividend (To be declared) April 25, 25

Besides them, Captain Technocast will also gain the spotlight as it has announced the issue of 1 bonus share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders of the company. The company had set April 21, 2025, as the record date for the said corporate action; however, it has withdrawn the date and has not fixed a new record date yet.

Further, Ami Organics has announced the split/subdivision of existing equity shares of the company, such that 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 2 equity shares having a face value of ₹5 each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has fixed April 25, 2025, as the record date for the same.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or subdivisions (stock splits). This means that on or after this date, the dividends, bonus shares, or subdivisions are not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The company determines the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or subdivisions based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.