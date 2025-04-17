Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia-Pacific gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia-Pacific gains

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India are likely to start lower, following the lower close on Wall Street overnight amid trade tariff concerns and a sell-off in tech stocks there

Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 3,936.42 crore on April 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,512.77 crore on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 17, 2025: Indian share markets are poised for a weak start on Thursday, after the lower close on Wall Street overnight due to a sell-off in tech stocks led by Nvidia, apart from the cautionary note sounded by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who expressed concern about the economic impact of trade tariffs, while supporting growth and controlling inflation.
  Overnight, the Dow Jones declined 1.73 per cent to close at 39,669.39, the S&P 500 slid 2.24 per cent to end at 5,275.70, and the Nasdaq Composite dragged 3.07 per cent to close at 16,307.16. Meanwhile, futures tied to the Dow Jones added 0.40 per cent, S&P 500 futures gained 0.47 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.56 per cent.
  Markets in the Asia Pacific region are mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.45 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was higher by 0.42 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was lower by 0.19 per cent.
  Closer home, at 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,355, around 80 points behind Nifty futures' last close. 
  In the previous session, markets edged higher, gaining nearly half a per cent as the recovery phase continued, noted Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking.
  "With the Nifty now above the 23,400 hurdle, a sustained move could pave the way for a test of the previous swing high around 23,800. Traders are advised to align their positions accordingly, focusing on the sectors that continue to outperform," he said.
  Meanwhile, in a conversation with Business Standard, recently appointed chairman of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, said he remains sanguine IPO markets will take off soon, even as he highlighted Sebi’s efforts to engage with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and market participants to streamline compliance. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, April 17: Wipro, Paytm, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,570 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), up 26 per cent from ₹2,835 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations came in at ₹22,504 crore, up 1 per cent compared to ₹22,208 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE
 

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit likely to dip 1.5% as margins set to contract

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys is anticipated to report a decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), with analysts labeling the March quarter as the company's 'Achilles' heel.'

The technology giant is set to announce its Q4 earnings, covering the period ending March, on Thursday, April 17.
 
According to analysts tracked by Business Standard, Infosys’ revenue is estimated to reach ₹41,965.95 crore, reflecting a modest quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth of 0.48 per cent. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the company's revenue is expected to grow by an average of 10.66 per cent. READ MORE
 

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: I am sanguine IPO markets will take off soon: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After a remarkable 2024, the momentum in initial public offerings (IPO) has slowed, with no mainboard listings taking place since mid-February. 

According to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), this lull is largely due to market volatility induced by US policy changes, which have created economic uncertainties and led companies to postpone their listing plans. Despite this setback, Pandey remains hopeful about a resurgence in IPO activity. 
 
In a conversation with Business Standard, he emphasised Sebi's proactive efforts to collaborate with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and market participants to simplify compliance procedures. READ MORE
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks Recommendations Bharti Airtel
 
Bharti Airtel stands out as one of the few heavyweight stocks demonstrating remarkable resilience amid recent market fluctuations. Over the last six months, the stock has traded in a tight range of ₹1,540–₹1,750, maintaining its position above the crucial 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA). READ MORE
 

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market trading guide for April 17: Q4 results, US tariffs, global mkts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are expected to be influenced by corporate earnings, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) activity, and global market trends today, as concerns over US trade tariffs keep investors cautious.
 
Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures point to a weak opening, having dropped 71 points to 23,363 as of 7 AM. Here are some key points to consider for trading on Thursday. READ MORE
 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher, breaking ranks with Wall Street which closed sharply lower overnight.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was ahead by 1.25 per cent, while Mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.55 per cent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.89 per cent, and the broader Topix added 0.76 per cent.
 
South Korea's Kospi index was higher by 0.55 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.32 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4 per cent.

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks closed lower overnight, following a sell-off in tech stocks, along with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cautionary note regarding the impact of tariffs on the economy, growth and inflation. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones declined 1.73 per cent to close at 39,669.39, the S&P 500 slid 2.24 per cent to end at 5,275.70, and the Nasdaq Composite dragged 3.07 per cent to close at 16,307.16. 

Meanwhile, futures tied to the Dow Jones were ahead by 0.40 per cent, S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.47 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures had climbed 0.56 per cent.

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

