Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia-Pacific gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 17, 2025: Indian share markets are poised for a weak start on Thursday, after the lower close on Wall Street overnight due to a sell-off in tech stocks led by Nvidia, apart from the cautionary note sounded by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who expressed concern about the economic impact of trade tariffs, while supporting growth and controlling inflation.

Overnight, the Dow Jones declined 1.73 per cent to close at 39,669.39, the S&P 500 slid 2.24 per cent to end at 5,275.70, and the Nasdaq Composite dragged 3.07 per cent to close at 16,307.16. Meanwhile, futures tied to the Dow Jones added 0.40 per cent, S&P 500 futures gained 0.47 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.56 per cent.

Markets in the Asia Pacific region are mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.45 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.28 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was higher by 0.42 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was lower by 0.19 per cent.

Closer home, at 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,355, around 80 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

In the previous session, markets edged higher, gaining nearly half a per cent as the recovery phase continued, noted Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking.

"With the Nifty now above the 23,400 hurdle, a sustained move could pave the way for a test of the previous swing high around 23,800. Traders are advised to align their positions accordingly, focusing on the sectors that continue to outperform," he said.