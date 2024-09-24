Dividend, bonus, stock-split today: Shares of Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Maharashtra Scooters, and Adtech Systems will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, following their announcements of dividends amounting to Rs 65, Rs 110, and Re 1 per share, respectively. Additionally, Deep Energy Resources, and Ador Fontech will trade ex-date due to amalgamation announcements, while Starlineps Enterprises will trade ex-date for both dividend payments and a stock split. Swastika Investmart will also trade ex-date tomorrow for a stock split. Meanwhile, NDR Auto Components will trade ex-date tomorrow for the bonus issue the company has announced.

Here is the list of stocks trading ex-date tomorrow for amalgamation, bonus issue, and stock split: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deep Energy Resources: Shares of Deep Energy Resources will trade ex-date tomorrow as part of the company's amalgamation with Savla Oil and Gas, and Prabha Energy. The equity shares to be issued by Prabha Energy are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ador Fontech: Ador Fontech's shares will trade ex-date tomorrow following the company’s announcement of its merger with Ador Welding. The company has also fixed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, 2024, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders of Ador Fontech who will receive shares of Ador Welding.

Starlineps Enterprises: The company’s shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for both a bonus issue, and a stock split. According to the company’s filings, it has declared a 1:1 bonus issue, granting shareholders one additional share for each share they hold as of the record date. The company has also approved a stock split, dividing each Rs 5 face value share into five shares of Rs 1 each.

Swastika Investmart: Shares of Swastika Investmart will also go ex-date on September 25, 2024, for a stock split, with each Rs 10 face value share being split into five shares with a Rs 2 face value.

More From This Section

NDR Auto Components: Shares of NDR Auto Components will trade ex-date tomorrow after the company announced a 1:1 bonus issue for its shareholders. According to exchange data, shareholders will receive one bonus share for each equity share held. However, the company remains under Additional Surveillance