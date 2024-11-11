Dividend, bonus, stock split: IRFC, PDS, 4 others to remain in focus today

Shares of Indraprastha Gas, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), PDS, D-Link (India), Wonder Electricals, and Bajaj Steel Industries will be in the spotlight today, November 11, 2024, as they go ex-date tomorrow following recent corporate announcements. Among them, Indraprastha Gas, IRFC, PDS, and D-Link (India) will trade ex-dividend, while Wonder Electricals and Bajaj Steel Industries will go ex-date due to their stock split and bonus issue announcements, respectively.

According to data available on the BSE, IRFC and Indraprastha Gas have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.80 and Rs 5.50 per share, respectively. Both companies have set Tuesday, November 12, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for these payouts.

Similarly, D-Link (India) and PDS have announced interim dividends of Rs 1.65 and Rs 5 per share, respectively, with the record date also fixed for November 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Wonder Electricals, in an exchange filing, has announced that it will split each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into ten equity shares of Re 1 each.

Bajaj Steel Industries has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1, meaning shareholders will receive three new equity shares for every one share they hold. The record date for this bonus issue is set for November 12, 2024, and the allotment date is November 13, 2024, when 15.6 million bonus shares with a face value of Rs 5 each will be issued.

Additionally, shares of DCM Shriram and TD Power Systems will remain in focus today as they trade ex-date after announcing interim dividends of Rs 2 and Rs 0.60, respectively.

The ex-date is the date on which a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buybacks. Investors must own the stock before the ex-date to qualify for these benefits. Companies use the record date to finalise the list of shareholders eligible for these corporate actions.