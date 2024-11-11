Swiggy IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, & expected listing price

Swiggy IPO Allotment Today: The basis of allotment for shares of the online food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy, as part of its IPO, is scheduled for today, Monday, November 11, 2024. The three-day subscription window for bidding on the Swiggy IPO closed yesterday, receiving decent participation from investors.

The Rs 11,327.43 crore public offering of Swiggy, priced in a band of Rs 371-390 with a lot size of 38 shares, received bids for 57,53,07,992 shares against the 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 3.59 times by the last subscription date, according to NSE data.

Swiggy IPO final sbscription status

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids for the Swiggy IPO, with a subscription rate of 6.02 times, followed by retail investors at 1.14 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 10.41 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.65 times by the last day of subscription.

Swiggy IPO allotment status

Swiggy shares are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Swiggy IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Swiggy IPO allotment status on Link Intime India

- Check Swiggy IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Swiggy IPO Grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) for unlisted shares of Swiggy has remained muted since the launch of its public offering. The company’s shares were trading at a premium of around Re 1 over the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 390, reflecting a GMP of 0.26 percent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Swiggy expected listing price

Shares of Swiggy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. If current trends in the grey market sustain, Swiggy shares may post a lacklustre listing or list around Rs 391, a premium of merely Re 1, or 0.26 per cent, above the upper band of the issue price.

Swiggy is India's food delivery platform, connecting customers to their restaurants and cuisines. The company’s services extend beyond food delivery to include grocery delivery through Swiggy Stores and delivery through Swiggy Instamart.