Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 12 stocks to remain in focus next week

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company, Varvee Global, Naperol Investments, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, John Cockerill India, Eighty Jewellers, Engineers India, LKP Finance, Meera Industries, and Silver Touch Technologies are set to trade ex-date in the first week of March 2026 following announcements of corporate actions, including dividend payouts, bonus issues, and stock splits of equity shares.
Notably, trading in the stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi celebrations.
Among these, Naperol Investments, John Cockerill India, Eighty Jewellers, Engineers India, and SBI Life Insurance Company will trade ex-dividend. LKP Finance and Silver Touch Technologies will go ex-date for bonus issues, while Varvee Global, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Meera Industries, and Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-date for stock splits, showed the BSE data. The eligibility of shareholders for these corporate actions, however, will be determined on the basis of the record dates fixed by the respective companies.
Among the dividend-paying companies, John Cockerill India has announced a final dividend of ₹7 per share, with March 6, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Naperol Investments has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, with March 4, 2026, set as the record date. Engineers India has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, also fixing March 6, 2026, as the record date.
SBI Life Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.70 per share, with March 6, 2026, as the record date. Eighty Jewellers has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share, with March 7, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Company
Ex-date
Purpose
Record date
Varvee Global
Mar 2, 2026
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/-
Mar 2, 2026
Naperol Investments
Mar 4, 2026
Interim Dividend - ₹3
Mar 4, 2026
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network
Mar 5, 2026
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/-
Mar 5, 2026
John Cockerill India
Mar 6, 2026
Final Dividend - ₹7
Mar 6, 2026
Eighty Jewellers
Mar 6, 2026
Interim Dividend - ₹0.10
Mar 7, 2026
Engineers India
Mar 6, 2026
Interim Dividend - ₹1.50
Mar 6, 2026
LKP Finance
Mar 6, 2026
Bonus issue 4:1
Mar 6, 2026
Meera Industries
Mar 6, 2026
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/-
Mar 6, 2026
SBI Life Insurance Company
Mar 6, 2026
Interim Dividend - ₹2.70
Mar 6, 2026
Silver Touch Technologies
Mar 6, 2026
Bonus issue 1:1
Mar 6, 2026
Silver Touch Technologies
Mar 6, 2026
Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/-
Mar 6, 2026
(Source: BSE)
Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issue
LKP Finance has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1 and will trade ex-date on March 6, 2026. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also March 6, 2026.
Silver Touch Technologies has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, with the record date fixed as March 6, 2026.