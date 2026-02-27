Bharti Airtel share price today

The share price of Bharti Airtel hit an over four-month low of ₹1,890.20, falling 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past four trading days, the stock has declined 5.4 per cent. Currently, the stock price of the telecom services provider quotes at its lowest level since October 6, 2025.

At 10:35 AM; Bharti Airtel stock was quoting 1.6 per cent lower at ₹1,898.40, compared to the 0.53 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 81,814. Average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold, with a combined 2.04 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Bharti has tied up other NBFCs to build a lending platform leveraging it’s +370mn subs base with ₹9,000 crore cumulative disbursements. It now plans to make a strategic shift from just being a marketplace to direct lending using proprietary data analytics, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. READ | JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Physicswallah, sees 23% upside Investing in the NBFC business is non-core for the telecom business, hence, it may be considered slight negative from a capital allocation perspective. But the quantum of equity infusion of ₹14,000 crore over the next few years is small given Bharti’s potential consolidated free cash flow (FCF) of ₹60,000 crore-₹70,000 crore p.a.; and current market cap of around ₹12 trillion, the brokerage firm said. It retains ‘Buy’ rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of ₹2,455.

Brokerages view on Bharti Airtel post Q3 results Bharti Airtel continues to maintain its relative strength among peers in a consolidated industry. With a formidable digital ecosystem offering and overall efforts through premiumisation and higher wallet share, the industry leading Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), wireless margins and cash flows are reflective of the same. Analysts at ICICI Securities post Q3 earnings said that they remain constructive on Airtel and maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock with SOTP based target price of ₹2450/share. On the capex front, Bharti Airtel’s wireless business will moderate, since the bulk of the 5G rollout is now completed. Future Capex will be inclined towards transport infrastructure, fibre, enterprise investments, and scaling of home broadband services.