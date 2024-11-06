Dividend, stock split: Navin Fluorine, Shriram Fin and others in focus

Dividend, stock split: Navin Fluorine International, Nuvama Wealth Management, Navin Fluorine International, Nuvama Wealth Management, Share India Securities Shriram Finance Ltd , Symphony Limited, and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals shares will be in the spotlight as these companies rewarded shareholders with dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

As per data available on BSE, these stocks will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, November 7. Here are key details:

Navin Fluorine International: The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 63 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each.

Share India Securities: The company declared a second interim dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each.

Shriram Finance: The nonbanking financial company (NBFC) declared an interim dividend of 220 per cent which implies Rs 22 per equity share of the face value Rs 10 each.

Symphony: The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs 12 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each.

It should be noted that the record date for these companies is the same as the ex-dividend.

Besides that, the ex-date for the subdivision of shares of Hazoor Multi Projects is also November 7. According to exchange filings, the company has declared a stock split of 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1.