Dividend Stocks: ONGC, MRF, Akzo Nobel, 42 others to turn ex-date next week

ONGC, MRF, and Akzo Nobel India have declared interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 3, and Rs 70 per share, respectively, as per BSE data. MRF has set November 20 as its record date, with November 19 as the ex-dividend date. Meanwhile, ONGC and Akzo Nobel will go ex-dividend on November 19, with the same date serving as their record date.

Among other companies, Cochin Shipyard, Manappuram Finance, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals have declared interim dividends of Rs 4, Re 1, and Rs 5 per share, respectively. Manappuram Finance has scheduled November 18 as both its record and ex-dividend date, while Cochin Shipyard and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals will go ex-dividend on November 19.