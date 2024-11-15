Dividend Stocks: ONGC, MRF, Akzo Nobel, 42 others to turn ex-date next week

Dividend Stock: D-street investors will keep an eye on shares of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Akzo Nobel India, Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Manappuram Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, and 37 other companies, as they go ex-dividend next week following their dividend announcements.
ONGC, MRF, and Akzo Nobel India have declared interim dividends of Rs 6, Rs 3, and Rs 70 per share, respectively, as per BSE data. MRF has set November 20 as its record date, with November 19 as the ex-dividend date. Meanwhile, ONGC and Akzo Nobel will go ex-dividend on November 19, with the same date serving as their record date.
Among other companies, Cochin Shipyard, Manappuram Finance, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals have declared interim dividends of Rs 4, Re 1, and Rs 5 per share, respectively. Manappuram Finance has scheduled November 18 as both its record and ex-dividend date, while Cochin Shipyard and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals will go ex-dividend on November 19.
Below is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with key details of their dividend announcements:
(Source: BSE)
|Company
|Ex-date
|Corporate Action
|Record Date
|Emami
|18/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs – 4
|18/11/24
|Manappuram Finance
|18/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|18/11/24
|Sundram Fasteners
|18/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|18/11/24
|A.K.Capital Services
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
|20/11/24
|Akzo Nobel India
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 70
|20/11/24
|Ashok Leyland
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|19/11/24
|Asian Paints
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.25
|19/11/24
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|19/11/24
|Cochin Shipyard
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|20/11/24
|ESAB India
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 25
|20/11/24
|Great Eastern Shipping Co
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 7.2000
|20/11/24
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|19/11/24
|MRF
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|19/11/24
|Info Edge (India)
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
|20/11/24
|Navneet Education
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|20/11/24
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 6
|20/11/24
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care
|19/11/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 95
|-
|Ppap Automotive
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|20/11/24
|Precision Wires India
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.35
|20/11/24
|R Systems International
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.50
|19/11/24
|Safari Industries (India)
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|19/11/24
|Saksoft
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.4000
|20/11/24
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|19/11/24
|Transcorp International .
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
|20/11/24
|Vaibhav Global
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|20/11/24
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|19/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|20/11/24
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|21/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|21/11/24
|Gmm Pfaudler
|21/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|21/11/24
|Satia Industries
|21/11/24
|Interim Dividend
|21/11/24
|Dhruv Consultancy Services
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10
|22/11/24
|FDC
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|22/11/24
|Ganesha Ecosphere .
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|23/11/24
|Mawana Sugars .
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|23/11/24
|MSTC
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|22/11/24
|NILE
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|22/11/24
|Orient Technologies
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.8000
|22/11/24
|Padam Cotton Yarns
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|22/11/24
|Panama Petrochem
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|22/11/24
|Premco Global
|22/11/24
|Special Dividend - Rs - 39
|22/11/24
|Steelcast
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.35
|22/11/24
|Veedol Corporation
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 20
|22/11/24
|VRL Logistics
|22/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|22/11/24
|CFF Fluid Control
|18/11/24
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|18/11/24
The ex-dividend date and record date are essential for investors targeting dividend income. The ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the rights to the dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the stock before this date. Companies compile the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend based on those recorded at the end of the record date.