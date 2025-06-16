Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: These 2 shares to turn ex-date tomorrow; are you eligible?

Hindustan Zinc, and Shankara Building Products will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 17, while Tata Technologies, Honeywell Automation India, and LKP Securities are set to trade ex-dividend today

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:24 AM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of Hindustan Zinc and Shankara Building Products will remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, following the announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. 
 
The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date.

Hindustan Zinc dividend 2025

Hindustan Zinc has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the first interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share, i.e., 500 per cent on the face value of ₹2/- per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.
 
"The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend is Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and the first interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," Hindustan Zinc said in an exchange filing on the BSE.

Shankara Building Products dividend 2025

Shankara Building Products, in an exchange filing on the BSE, has said that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each of the company for approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
 
The company has fixed Tuesday, June 17, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 
It is worth noting that the company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM ST: Stage 1) on the BSE.

Stocks trading ex-date today

Besides these, shares of Tata Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Honeywell Automation India, and LKP Securities will remain in focus as they trade ex-date today. Among them, Tata Technologies trades ex-dividend for the announcement of a special dividend of ₹3.35 and a final dividend of ₹8.35 per share for its shareholders. 
 
Honeywell Automation India, and LKP Securities will trade ex-dividend following the announcement of a final dividend of ₹105 per share and ₹0.30 per share, respectively. 
 
Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance trades ex-date for the bonus issue (Bonus issue 4:1) and stock split (from ₹2/- to ₹1/-).
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story