Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: Ireda, DLF, OMCs, IndusInd Bk

Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: The Iran-Israel conflict, spike in oil prices, and developments surrounding trade tariffs are likely to set the mood for Indian equities today. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 24,773.

Oil prices climbed, extending Friday's rally, as renewed strikes by Israel and Iran over the weekend increased concerns that the battle could widen across the region and significantly disrupt oil exports from the Middle East. At the last count, Brent crude futures rose 0.35 per cent to $74.4 a barrel.

Asian market indices were mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.10 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.42 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.65 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 up 0.21 per cent.

Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE Overnight, Wall Street indices closed lower with the Nasdaq down 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 1.13 per cent, and the Dow Jones 1.79 per cent. Amid global and local developments, here is a list of stocks that may buzz in trade on June 16, 2025: IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, Chartered Accountants, and the appointment of Borkar & Muzumdar, Chartered Accountants for their second year and first year respectively, as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the bank for the financial year 2025-26.

Oil-linked stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), paints, tyres, adhesives, and aviation could see some pressure in trade with an increase in oil prices. Conversely, oil refiners, Oil India, Hindustan Exploration, ONGC, and Reliance Industries may benefit from higher oil prices. HBL Engineering: Hyderabad-based company HBL Engineering has secured a significant contract valued at ₹132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system. Adani Ports: The Haifa Port in Israel, operated by the Adani Group, sustained no damage during Iran's recent missile attack, according to reports. Iran launched ballistic missiles late Saturday targeting Haifa Port and a nearby oil refinery in retaliation for an earlier Israeli airstrike on Iranian military sites. While shrapnel reportedly landed in the chemical terminal and some projectiles struck the refinery, no injuries were reported.

DLF: The company is set to invest around ₹5,500 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, as it seeks to achieve record sales bookings this fiscal on high demand. ITC: Multi-conglomerate ITC has completed the acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts, which owns the '24 Mantra Organic brand' in an all-cash deal valued at ₹472.5 crore. Sun Pharma: The US health regulator has issued a form 483 with 8 observations after inspecting Sun Pharma's Halol (Gujarat) manufacturing plant. Natco Pharma: The United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) concluded its inspection of the company's Mekaguda plant with one observation in form-483.

Arkade Developers: The company has entered the Thane market with a 6.28 acre project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹ 2000 crore. Birla Corporation: The company emerged as the 'Preferred Bidder’ for the grant of mining lease for Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) Limestone Block, on the highest final price offer of 20.60 per cent. The aforesaid block is situated in District Jaisalmer, Rajasthan over an area of 499.6394 hectares. Ireda: The application filed by the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against Gensol EV Lease which is a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering was admitted by National Company Law Tribunal Ahmedabad (NCLT) for corporate insolvency resolution process. The amount due was ₹218.95 crore.