NSE Scrip – Sigachi

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹58.4

Sigachi Industries share price has witnessed a remarkable upward trajectory since the beginning of June, registering an impressive rally of over 30 per cent from its recent low of ₹42. This upmove has been accompanied by robust trading volumes, lending strong credibility to the bullish sentiment. Notably, Sigachi shares have, successfully, closed above the December swing high, which confirms a saucer pattern breakout on the daily chart, a classic bullish continuation setup that suggests a gradual accumulation phase followed by a breakout.

Further strengthening the bullish case, the Weekly RSI has crossed above the 60-mark, a level typically associated with a positive shift in medium-term momentum, reinforcing the likelihood of continued upside. Hence, we recommend to Buy Sigachi Industries shares around ₹58.5 – ₹57.5 | Stop loss: ₹55.2| Share price target: ₹64.5