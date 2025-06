NSE Scrip – RAMCOCEM

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,062

After facing multiple hurdles around the 1,040-mark over the past three years, The Ramco Cements share price has finally witnessed a multi-year breakout this week. The breakout is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candlestick formation. Additionally, a Golden Crossover, where the medium-term moving average crosses above the long-term average, further strengthens the bullish view. Momentum oscillators are also positively placed, supporting a buy recommendation.