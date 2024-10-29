Dividends, splits: Mazagon Dock, Crisil, 4 others to go ex-ate tomorrow

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Crisil, Gabriel India, and three other companies are set to remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow following recent corporate announcements. According to BSE data, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, CRISIL, Gabriel India, and Supreme Industries have declared interim dividends for their shareholders. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and CRISIL have announced interim dividends of Rs 23 and Rs 15, respectively, while Gabriel India , and Supreme Industries declared dividends of Rs 1.75 and Rs 10, respectively.

Additionally, Master Trust will trade ex-date tomorrow as the company plans to execute a stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 will be split into five shares with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up. The company has set Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this corporate action.

Meanwhile, Asian Petroproducts & Exports will trade ex-date tomorrow following its rights issue announcement. In a regulatory filing, the company has informed the exchanges that its board has approved a total issuance of 1,58,90,416 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, totaling up to Rs 1,600 lakhs, assuming full subscription. The rights issue price is set at Rs 10 per rights equity share, and the board has designated Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders for the rights entitlement.

That said, Infosys, and Route Mobile will also be on traders' radar as they turn ex-date for interim dividends of Rs 21, and Rs 10, respectively.

The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlements such as dividends, rights issues, or buybacks. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.