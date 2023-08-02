DLF, Lodha: Realty stocks enter next leg of upside post hitting new peaks

Nifty Realty Index has scaled a new historic peak in this week, prompting a fresh upside in the forthcoming weeks. The index had gained close to 10 per cent in the July month, and 31 per cent so far in the on-going year.

On Wednesday, despite domestic market trading with a cut close to 1 per cent, shares of Sobha, IB Real Estate, and Prestige Estates Projects gained over 1 per cent, respectively. Oberoi Realty clinched to a new 52-high, steering a firm positive momentum in the morning session.