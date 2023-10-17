Home / Markets / News / Domestic mutual funds rollout US bond as yields reach multi-year highs

Domestic mutual funds rollout US bond as yields reach multi-year highs

These higher yields make them the right fit for certain use cases. Investment advisors say the product can be looked at when saving for overseas goals

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With US Treasury yields hitting multi-decade highs, domestic mutual funds (MFs) are rolling out international debt funds.

After Bandhan MF's US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund (FoF), Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) MF has come out with US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs FoF and 3-10 Year Bond ETFs FoF.

US bonds, which generally offer low yields, have turned attractive post the 525-basis point hike in US interest rates. According to Bloomberg data, the 1-year and 2-year US treasury yields now stand at 5.4 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.

Although the yields remain lower than what Indian government bonds offer, the differential has come down steeply. From around 500 basis points (bps) in early 2022, the gap between 10-year Indian and US government bond yields has shrunk to around 280 bps.

These higher yields make them the right fit for certain use cases. Investment advisors say the product can be looked at when saving for overseas goals.

"They could be looked at for short-term goals like international travel as well as medium-term goals like foreign education. They also make sense from a diversification point of view," said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

More than the yields, the advantage of investing in US debt lies on the currency front. For international goals, they shield the portfolio from rupee depreciation. Those investing otherwise will get added returns if rupee depreciates during the investment period.

"Investors must keep the currency movement in mind as it may impact the overall returns. On a long-term basis, the rupee tends to depreciate against the dollar. In the last 15 years, it has depreciated at around 5 per cent per annum. These funds are a good choice for diversification of your portfolio and you could take advantage of an interest rate reversal and currency depreciation play on a long-term basis. However, it may remain volatile in the short term," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head - Wealth, AUM Capital.

The three offerings in the category differ from the risk-reward point of view. While the shorter-duration schemes (0-1 year and 1-3 year) are less susceptible to interest rate fluctuations, the longer-horizon fund (3-10 year) allows investors to lock-in the elevated yields for an extended duration and also has a higher potential for capital appreciation during the rate cut phase.

"The benefits (in case of 1-3 year fund) include higher absolute yield, lower volatility and duration risk and an opportunity to earn capital gains. (For the 2-10 year fund) The benefits include locking in higher yield for long-term, adding duration to portfolio and an opportunity to earn capital gains," ABSL MF said in a press release.

The Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 year FoF, which was launched in March 2023, has delivered 3.87 per cent return in the six-month period, according to Value Research data.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Newgen Software soars 14%, hits new high on strong September quarter result

JPMorgan index-bound Indian bonds lure foreigners, but flows to start later

Karur Vysya Bank surges 7% post record Q2 profit; stock hits 6-year high

Stock of this garments & apparels company zoomed over 100% in 2 months

Topics :US bondMutual Fundsbond yieldDebt

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

World Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to Isro

Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISIL

State borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report

Next Story