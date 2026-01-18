Earnings growth to move more in line with nominal GDP: Anand Shah

With an improving growth outlook, early signs of stabilising earnings revisions and selective upgrades are emerging across sectors. Earnings recovery, however, is unlikely to be uniform. Sectors linked to domestic demand, financial intermediation, and capex are better positioned to benefit. In this phase, earnings growth is likely to be more company-specific and bottom-up rather than driven by a broad macro upswing. Investors should therefore focus on business quality, balance sheet strength, and management execution.