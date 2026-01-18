Home / Markets / News / LODR revamp kicks off, MSEI back in focus and MIIs boost senior hiring

LODR revamp kicks off, MSEI back in focus and MIIs boost senior hiring

SEBI has kicked off a review of LODR norms as part of a wider regulatory overhaul, while MSEI regains investor attention and exchanges step up senior-level hiring

Sebi
premium
Sebi kicks off a revamp of LODR norms, MSEI shares surge on regulatory tailwinds, and market infrastructure institutions step up senior-level hiring.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
LODR revamp kicks off 
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun a comprehensive review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations — the core framework governing disclosure, corporate governance and transparency for listed companies — with the committee overseeing the exercise holding its first meeting earlier this month, sources said. The meeting, held in the first week of January, is part of a broader regulatory overhaul being undertaken by the Sebi to simplify rules and remove redundancies. The regulator has already notified revised Mutual Fund Regulations and Stock Broker Regulations, and is also working on revamping takeover regulations and settlement norms. 
MSEI back in focus 
Shares of the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) have seen sharp swings in the unlisted market over the past six months, with recent gains putting the bourse back in focus. The stock has more than doubled in recent weeks amid investor speculation over whether MSEI can emerge as a third meaningful player in India’s equity trading space. Market participants say optimism around the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO has lifted sentiment across exchange-linked plays. Sources, however, said the rally is also being driven by regulatory developments, with MSEI securing Sebi’s approval to roll out a liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) to boost cash market volumes. Once activity picks up, MSEI — backed by brokerages Zerodha and Groww — is expected to seek permission to enter the derivatives segment, a key revenue stream for exchanges. 
MIIs boost senior hiring 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is looking to fill two executive director positions — in critical operations and in regulatory, compliance, risk management and investor grievances — and has invited applications from professionals with over 20 years of experience. The move follows a Sebi mandate requiring market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including exchanges and depositories, to strengthen governance frameworks. A week earlier, BSE and Central Depository Services India had also invited applications for executive director roles.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mcap of 3 top firms jumps by ₹75,855 cr; SBI, Infosys biggest winners

Q3 earnings, global trends to drive stock markets this week: Analysts

FPIs' selling spree continues, ₹22,530 cr pulled out from equities in Jan

China, India among region's best stock markets for investors, says Mobius

Premium

Tiger Global case: Foreign investors' interest in GIFT City may increase

Topics :SEBIStreet SignsSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaMetropolitan Stock Exchange of IndiaMarkets

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story