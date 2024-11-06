eClerx Services shares hit all time high after Q2FY25 profit jumps 25% QoQ

eClerx Services shares hit their all time high at Rs 3,262.05 per share on the BSE, rising 7.59 per cent in Wednesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations stood at 831 crore in Q2FY25, rising 14.8 per cent year on year. On a quarterly basis, the revenue surged 6.4 per cent against Rs 781 crore in Q1FY25.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 140 crore in the September quarter of FY25, rising 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially the profits soared 25.7 per cent.

The earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 228 crore, up 22 per cent Q-o-Q, and 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin came in at 27.1 per cent, up 377 basis points Q-o-Q and down 233 basis points Y-o-Y.

The company reported total cash and cash Equivalents of Rs 8,35 crore for Q2FY25 versus Rs 1,089 crore for Q1FY25. The company’s net operating cash flow for Q2FY25 at Rs 204 crore against Rs 85 crore for Q1FY25.

eClerx Services offers critical business process management, automation, and analytics services to numerous Fortune 2000 enterprises, including leading companies across sectors such as financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology.

eClerx Services share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 27.8 per cent, while gaining 58.8 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.6 per cent year to date and 23 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 15,538.78 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 40.28 times and at an earning per share of Rs 75.27.

At 11:10 AM, the stock price of the company was up 7.66 per cent at Rs 3,264 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.59 per cent to 79,944.98 level.