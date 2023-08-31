Home / Markets / News / EIFF, EMRF India exposure: From $430 mn 5 year ago to zero at present

EIFF, EMRF India exposure: From $430 mn 5 year ago to zero at present

Their investment manager says EIFF, and EMRF both fully compliant broad-based funds

Samie Modak Mumbai
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
The India exposure of Emerging India Focus Fund (EIFF) and EM Resurgent Fund (EMRF) – the two funds named in a report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a network of investigative journalists – has gone from nearly half a billion US dollars five years ago to zero at present.

Data from Capital Line showed that at their peak, EIFF held equity stakes ranging between 1.89 per cent and 3.39 per cent in four Adani group companies – Adani Energy Solutions (formerly Adani Transmission), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Adani Power. Similarly, EMRF held stakes between 1.16 per cent and 2.17 per cent at the peak in the same four companies.

At one point in March 2017, the value of EIFF and EMRF investments in Adani Group stock was $430 million, according to OCCRP's calculations.

"These investments resulted in significant profits, netting hundreds of millions of US dollars over the years as EIFF and EMRF repeatedly bought Adani stock low and sold it high," OCCRP has alleged in its report.

Capital Line data showed that these two funds ceased to hold Adani group stocks post-2018. The OCCRP report alleges that at one point, EIFF and EMRF held free-floating shares ranging from 8 to nearly 14 per cent in the four Adani group companies. The report further alleges that a large percentage of the money invested into these funds was by two foreign investors, Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli – both of whom have been directors of Adani-linked companies.

EIFF and EMRF could not be reached for comments. However, 360 ONE Asset Management (Mauritius), the investment manager for both these funds, stated that both the funds are fully compliant, broad-based funds registered with the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius. "In neither of these two funds are the Adani group or any of the individuals mentioned in the article investors. As of the current date, these funds have zero investments in any of the shares of the Adani Group. In the past, among many other portfolio investments, the funds have had investments in shares of Adani Group companies; all of which were sold in 2018," said 360 ONE WAM (formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management) in a stock exchange notification.

Topics :Adani GroupWealth Management

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

