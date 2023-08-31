EIFF, EMRF India exposure: From $430 mn 5 year ago to zero at present

The India exposure of Emerging India Focus Fund (EIFF) and EM Resurgent Fund (EMRF) – the two funds named in a report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a network of investigative journalists – has gone from nearly half a billion US dollars five years ago to zero at present.

Data from Capital Line showed that at their peak, EIFF held equity stakes ranging between 1.89 per cent and 3.39 per cent in four Adani group companies – Adani Energy Solutions (formerly Adani Transmission), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Adani Power. Similarly, EMRF held stakes between 1.16 per cent and 2.17 per cent at the peak in the same four companies.



At one point in March 2017, the value of EIFF and EMRF investments in Adani Group stock was $430 million, according to OCCRP's calculations.

"These investments resulted in significant profits, netting hundreds of millions of US dollars over the years as EIFF and EMRF repeatedly bought Adani stock low and sold it high," OCCRP has alleged in its report.