Home / Markets / News / MSCI shuffle: REC, HDFC AMC, PFC & others to receive upto $214mn inflows

MSCI shuffle: REC, HDFC AMC, PFC & others to receive upto $214mn inflows

IDFC First Bank, REC, PFC, Ashok Leyland, HDFC AMC, Cummins India, Astral, and Supreme Industries shares are poised to receive $152 to $214 million inflows today

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Index aggregator MSCI changes to the MSCI global standard index announced on August 23 are expected to occur on Thursday. According to estimates, the reshuffling may result in $152-214 million inflows for eight Indian stocks, namely IDFC First Bank, REC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Ashok Leyland and HDFC AMC, according to a report by Business Today.

According to predictions made by Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Institutional Equities, as reported by BT, IDFC First Bank could potentially receive $214 million in inflows. REC is projected to experience $207 million inflows, followed closely by PFC at $206 million, Supreme Industries ($200 million), Ashok Leyland ($197 million), and Cummins India ($171 million).

Astral ($170 million) and HDFC AMC ($152 million) are also anticipated to enjoy inflows, while ACC, the sole MSCI exclusion, might see outflows amounting to $96 million.
 
The global research support house of MSCI added HDFC AMC and removed ACC in the MSCI India index. Moreover, a total of 41 securities, including Aether Industries, Avalon Technologies, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kalyan Jewellers, Star Health and Allied Insurance, and Sula Vineyard, were also added to the MSCI India Domestic SmallCap index during the announcement made earlier this month, as earlier reported by Business Standard.

Nuvama also highlighted that REC and Supreme Industries were unexpected entries; however, they are strong contenders for the November 23 review. Pagaria stated, "It's worth noting that the aforementioned stocks were selected via the NOC route as this time India got six NOC slots which is one of the highest seen in my experience."

Several other stocks are also expected to receive inflows amounting to $128 million due to reduced weightages. These include Reliance Industries, TCS, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, PI Industries is poised to experience inflows of $15 million due to an increased weightage, as observed by Nuvama.

Meanwhile, MSCI has communicated its intent to maintain the current float and continue to monitor the situation without implementing any changes. This aligns with our previous expectations. MSCI has retained the existing methodology, leading to no alteration in HDFC Bank's FIF factor. India's weightage is projected to shift from approximately 14.5 per cent to 14.7 per cent.

Also Read

REC, Ashok Leyland: 7 out of 8 stocks, picked by MSCI, may rally up to 25%

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

MSCI Global Standard Index review: PFC, REC among 8 entrants; ACC excluded

Westlife Foodworld hits new high; stock up 10% in 2 days on healthy outlook

Alok Industries up 13% in muted market as 116 million shares change hands

Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months

Gokaldas Exports crashes 10% as investors book out post 42% rally in 2 days

Adani stocks retreat on OCCRP report; Adani Energy, Adani Power slide 4-5%

Topics :MSCIMSCI indicesHDFC AMCPFC RECPFCPower Finance Corporation (PFC)Cummins IndiaAshok LeylandIDFC First Bank

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partners

J&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

Top headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecks

Here's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs

Next Story