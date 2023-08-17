Home / Markets / News / Emerging Asian bond investors turn cautious as rate cut wagers disappears

Emerging Asian bond investors turn cautious as rate cut wagers disappears

Market sentiment is starting to shift as rising commodity prices keep the policymakers from letting their guard down on inflation

Bloomberg
Pedestrians at a wholesale vegetable market in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A spike in inflation in June justifies the decision of Indian policymakers to maintain higher rates for longer, the country's central bank said in a report.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Marcus Wong

Emerging Asian bond investors are turning cautious amid signs that the region’s central banks may not start cutting rates as soon as they hoped.
 
Market sentiment is starting to shift as rising commodity prices keep the policymakers from letting their guard down on inflation. Signs that the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer are also delaying any potential rate cuts in emerging markets on fears that such a move would pummel their currencies.

“The stronger-than-expected US economy is a cause for concern to bonds and it looks sensible to me that certain EM Asia local rates curves have pared back some dovish pricing,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities Pte in Singapore. We will need to also watch for risks arising from the higher energy and commodity prices, he added. 

Falling odds for rate cuts from emerging-Asian policymakers will eliminate a near-term positive catalyst for bonds. Dollar based investors have already suffered a loss of 1.9% on Asian debt so far this month, according to an index of emerging Asian bonds, the worst returns since February. 

Here are three charts that illustrate the hawkish turn in sentiment: 

India

In India, six-month one-day swap rates are pricing a near 20 basis point rate increase over that time horizon after indicating a quarter percentage point cut over the same period at end-June. That’s because surging food prices pushed July inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target band for the first time in five months. 

The Reserve Bank of India left its key rate unchanged for a third meeting last week but rising prices are prompting economists to push back their rate cut expectations deeper into 2024.

South Korea

South Korean swaps went from pricing a near 25-basis point rate cut over the next 12 months at end May, to expectations of no change over that time horizon. At the July Bank of Korea policy meeting, all six committee members were open to the possibility for policy rates to rise by another 25 basis points to the 3.75% terminal level. The next decision is due Aug. 24.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s rate-sensitive two-year yield has risen, widening its spread over the central bank’s policy rate, which was below zero at the end of May. The move signals waning dovish bets for Bank Indonesia, especially as the nation’s currency has been underperforming Southeast Asian peers since that time.


Also Read

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea vs Japan: Hockey Match Details

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Shobha Gangwal sells 3% in InterGlobe Aviation stake, mops up Rs 2,802 cr

Sebi proposal to have separate delisting framework puts shine on holdcos

IndiGo promoter Shobha Gangwal sells shares worth Rs 2,801 cr

Varshney, Singh fill two vacant posts of whole-time members at Sebi

Market to see a period of consolidation, says Kotak Institutional Equities

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaInflationAsian bondsBond investorsRate cutsSouth KoreaIndonesiaCommodity pricespolicymaking

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story