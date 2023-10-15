Home / Markets / News / Enhanced returns underpin systematic investment plan openings, shows data

Enhanced returns underpin systematic investment plan openings, shows data

Since June, the ratio has consistently remained below 0.56, largely due to the attractive returns generated by most equity schemes

Abhishek Kumar
Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The recent surge in systematic investment plan (SIP) account additions has significantly reduced the SIP stoppage ratio, which peaked at 0.68 in February, reaching its highest level in over two years.

Since June, the ratio has consistently remained below 0.56, largely due to the attractive returns generated by most equity schemes.

The SIP stoppage ratio measures the percentage of SIP accounts closed or matured in comparison to new account additions. A lower SIP closure ratio indicates higher retention of SIP investors, which is positive for the industry.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, the mutual fund (MF) industry has witnessed the addition of over 3 million new SIP accounts in the past three months. Simultaneously, discontinuations have ranged from 1.8 to 2.1 million.

The uptick in new SIP account openings can be attributed to the improved performance of MFs in the returns chart. These positive returns followed a post-March rally in the equity market. In the first six months of 2023-24, the National Stock Exchange Nifty gained over 13 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged by 35 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

This increase in new account openings has also bolstered SIP flows, with monthly gross SIP flows exceeding the Rs 16,000 mark for the first time in September.

MF folio data indicates that smallcap funds have been the primary attraction for investors during the current financial year (2023-24). The category has witnessed the addition of over 3.7 million folios during this period, in contrast to just 74,400 in the case of largecap funds.






Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

From HDFC Bank to Bharti Airtel: Top ten holdings of various mutual funds

Hotel stocks to ride the elevator to revenue growth on room rates

Global markets brace for fallout amid escalating Israel-Hamas conflict

InGovern Research Services writes to Sebi over TD Power IPO disclosures

Earnings, geopolitical uncertainties to dictate market trends: Analysts

FPIs take out Rs 9,800 cr in Oct amid rise in US bond yields, uncertainties

Topics :SIP systematic investment planSIP Mutual fundsNifty RealtyMarket news

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story