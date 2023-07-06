Home / Markets / News / Entity offloads Piramal Enterprises' shares worth Rs 575 cr via open market

An entity on Thursday offloaded shares of Piramal Enterprises for Rs 575 crore through open market transactions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc sold a total of 61,09,068 shares of Piramal Enterprises 17 tranches.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 941.15 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 574.95 crore.

Plutus Wealth Management, Tata Mutual Fund (MF), Bandhan MF BOFA Securities Europe SA, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Segantii India Mauritius, among others were buyers of shares of Piramal Enterprises.

In a separate transaction on BSE, New World Fund Inc offloaded more than 34.62 lakh shares of Piramal Enterprises for Rs 326 crore through an open market transaction, as per the bulk deal data.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 941.15 per share, taking the transaction value to Rs 325.91 crore.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of Piramal Enterprises fell 1.06 per cent to close at Rs 940.50 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :Piramal EnterprisesCompaniesMarkets

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Next Story