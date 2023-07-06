Nifty50 gains for eighth consecutive trading session, up 99 points

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices sharply for a second day. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose 1 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, on Thursday. The market cap of all BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 301.7 trillion. The sharp up move in the market has come on the back of robust flows from overseas investors. In June, they pumped in Rs 52,366 crore ($6.4 billion)—most since August 22. So far in July, they have invested more than Rs 20,000 crore ($2.3 billion).