Home / Markets / News / Equity inflows plunge, SIP count shrinks for second month in February

Equity inflows plunge, SIP count shrinks for second month in February

The decline in net inflows is largely due to a sharp dip in gross inflows from Rs 66,630 crore in January to Rs 54,429 crore in February

Mutual Funds
MF inflows, according to experts, are on a decline largely due to the sharp fall in the equity market in recent months | Image: Shutterstock
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined 26 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in February to Rs 29,303 crore. The net collection, down for the second consecutive month, is lowest since April 2024.
 
The inflows were supported by systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows of Rs 25,999 crore. In January, MFs had raked a net Rs 26,400 crore through SIPs.
 
However, SIP accounts shrunk for the second month in a row. The number of active SIP accounts declined from 102.6 million in January to 101.6 million in February.
 
MF inflows, according to experts, are on a decline largely due to the sharp fall in the equity market in recent months. MF return analysis has shown that systematic investment plan (SIP) returns for most equity schemes is now in the negative in the one-year period.
 
Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive of Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said the decline is also due to lower number of working days in February and the fact that investors may be choosing to wait on the sidelines amid the surge in equity market volatility.
 
The decline in net inflows is largely due to a sharp dip in gross inflows from Rs 66,630 crore in January to Rs 54,429 crore in February. The outflows declined 7 per cent MoM to Rs 26,942 crore.

Also Read

New NFO Alert: Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund opens today

80% of equity MFs outperform respective benchmarks in October 2024: Study

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition demands discussion on voter ID discrepancy, delimitation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty near 22,400; Nifty IT, Realty fall up to 4%

 
At the scheme category level, smallcap and midcap funds witnessed the sharpest dip in inflows. Midcap and smallcap funds raked in Rs 3,406 crore and Rs 3,722 crore in February against Rs 5,147 crore and Rs 5,720 crore, respectively In January.
 
Smallcap and midcap stocks have seen the sharpest fall in the ongoing market rally.
 
Flexicap funds, which is a comparatively lower risk equity MF offering, garnered over Rs 5,000 crore for the second month in a row.
 
Debt MFs recorded an outflow of Rs 6,525 crore in February, following an inflow of Rs 1.28 trillion in the previous month.
 
At the overall active equity category level, the net inflows was positive for the 48th consecutive month, according to Amfi.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric eyes Ebitda breakeven in automotive by Q1FY26; stock up 3%

Delhivery, Tata Elxsi: Trading strategies in stocks that hit 52-week lows

Senores Pharma up 4% as board approves acquisition of 3.73% stake in Havix

Nykaa shares slide after incorporating 'beauty & personal care' unit

LIC slips 3% as reports suggest govt to sell 2-3% stake; NBP falls 22% YoY

Topics :India's equity mutual fundsMutual Funds industrySystematic investment plansSIP systematic investment plan

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story