Equity inflows plunge, SIP count shrinks for second month in February

Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined 26 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in February to Rs 29,303 crore. The net collection, down for the second consecutive month, is lowest since April 2024.

The inflows were supported by systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows of Rs 25,999 crore. In January, MFs had raked a net Rs 26,400 crore through SIPs.

However, SIP accounts shrunk for the second month in a row. The number of active SIP accounts declined from 102.6 million in January to 101.6 million in February.

MF inflows, according to experts, are on a decline largely due to the sharp fall in the equity market in recent months. MF return analysis has shown that systematic investment plan (SIP) returns for most equity schemes is now in the negative in the one-year period.

Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive of Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said the decline is also due to lower number of working days in February and the fact that investors may be choosing to wait on the sidelines amid the surge in equity market volatility.

The decline in net inflows is largely due to a sharp dip in gross inflows from Rs 66,630 crore in January to Rs 54,429 crore in February. The outflows declined 7 per cent MoM to Rs 26,942 crore.

At the scheme category level, smallcap and midcap funds witnessed the sharpest dip in inflows. Midcap and smallcap funds raked in Rs 3,406 crore and Rs 3,722 crore in February against Rs 5,147 crore and Rs 5,720 crore, respectively In January.

Smallcap and midcap stocks have seen the sharpest fall in the ongoing market rally.

Flexicap funds, which is a comparatively lower risk equity MF offering, garnered over Rs 5,000 crore for the second month in a row.

Debt MFs recorded an outflow of Rs 6,525 crore in February, following an inflow of Rs 1.28 trillion in the previous month.

At the overall active equity category level, the net inflows was positive for the 48th consecutive month, according to Amfi.