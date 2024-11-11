Equity MF inflows surge 22% to record Rs 41,887 crore in October

The net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes jumped 22 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to a new all-time high of Rs 41,887 crore in October. This is despite the equity market correcting sharply during the month.

The previous high of Rs 40,608 crore was recorded in June 2024.

Experts said the surge in inflows can be attributed to a jump in one-time investments by investors looking to buy into the market fall.

"The correction in the markets during the month provided a good investment opportunity for investors, which they did not fail to capitalise on. This logged the 44th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

The inflows were supported by record-high systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows at Rs 25,323 crore and Rs 4,047 crore in new fund offering (NFO) collections, shows data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

“Net sales numbers were strong, aided by NFOs in the sectoral category. Large-cap biased schemes continue to see inflows. Distributors continue to guide investors to navigate market volatility through SIPs, systematic transfer plans (STPs), and occasional one-time purchases on days when markets witnessed corrections,” said Manish Mehta, national head, sales, marketing, and digital business, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

The large cap-oriented schemes — largecap funds and flexicap funds — together garnered a net of Rs 8,633 crore. The aggregate inflows into smallcap and midcap funds were slightly lower at Rs 8,455 crore. Sectoral and thematic funds remained at the top of the inflows chart as investors poured in a net of Rs 12,279 crore. The inflow was supported by Rs 3,517 crore collection by four sectoral and thematic NFOs.

The equity market corrected in October amid weak quarterly results in certain sectors and sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) ahead of the US elections. The Nifty50 ended the month 6.2 per cent lower, while the Sensex declined 5.8 per cent.

"We have seen heightened volatility in markets with FII selling due to major global events, including US elections. The healthy net flows are a testament to the resilience among domestic investors to continue investing in equities despite market volatility," said Akhil Chaturvedi, executive director and chief business officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of Amfi, said the trend highlights the growing maturity of investors.

"October 2024 has demonstrated remarkable momentum in India's MF industry. The 44th consecutive month of positive equity inflows since March 2021 underscores the deepening maturity of Indian investors," he said.

According to the industry association, the number of SIP accounts crossed the 100 million mark for the first time last month, while the total retail investment accounts, or folios, touched a new high of 172.3 million.

The total assets under management (AUM) also breached the previous high at Rs 67.3 trillion despite the equity assets witnessing significant mark-to-market losses. The gain in AUM was supported by all-time high inflows of Rs 2.4 trillion last month. This included Rs 1.6 trillion inflows into debt funds and Rs 23,428 crore investments into passive funds.