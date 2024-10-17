Heavy buying: Record FPI outflows cross $8.5 bn this month, shows data

This month is proving to be the worst-ever month in terms of outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Overseas funds have pulled out $8.5 billion (Rs 71,441 crore) from domestic stocks, triggering a 4 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index. During the peak of Covid-19 selloff in March 2020, FPI outflo­ws had stood at $7.9 billion (Rs 58,632 crore). The blow from overseas selling has been cushion­ed by strong inflows from domestic institutional invest­ors (DIIs), mainly mutual funds (MFs). DIIs inflow this month largely match the selling by FPIs.