Ester Industries share climbs 10%; here's why the stock is in demand

Ester Industries shares soared 9.6 per cent on Thursday (November 7) and registered an intraday high of Rs 173.9 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock sparked after the company reported Q2FY25 results.

Around 9:40 AM, Ester Industries shares were up 5.26 per cent at Rs 166.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.53 per cent at 79,950.6. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,579.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 177.6 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 80.21 per share.

After market hours, on Wednesday, Ester Industries' Q2 results showed that the company swung from a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.44 crore a year ago to a net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in Q2FY25. The company logged revenue for the quarter ended September at Rs 331.15 crore as compared to Rs 261.37 crore a year ago which implies an increase of 26.69 per cent.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 333.78 crore, up 23.09 per cent from Rs 271.15 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, the total income for the September quarter stood at Rs 327.04 crore as compared to Rs 306.11 crore a year ago.

Ester Industries is primarily involved in the manufacturing of a wide range of polymer products and specialty chemicals. Established in 1985, the company is headquartered in Haryana, India, and is one of the prominent players in the Indian polyester industry. It specializes in the production of polyester chips, films, and fibers, and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Ester Industries has diversified its product portfolio into various segments, including polyester films, engineering plastics, thermal laminates, and specialty chemicals. Their products are used in various applications, such as packaging materials, automotive components, electronics, and textiles.

The company has a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, and it has implemented advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure the quality of its products. Ester Industries operates several manufacturing plants across India and serves both local and global markets.

More From This Section

Over the years, Ester Industries has expanded its market reach and strengthened its position in the global supply chain for polyester-based products.

In the past one year, Ester Industries shares have gained 80.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24 per cent.