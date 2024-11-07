Apollo Hospitals zooms 6%, hits lifetime high after stellar Q2 results

Shares of Apollo Hospitals hit a lifetime high at Rs 7,435.40 per share on the BSE, zooming 6.67 per cent in Thursday’s intraday deals. Apollo Hospitals share surged after the company reported a strong second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) reported a 63 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 379 crore, up from Rs 233 crore in the same period of FY24. The strong performance was driven by volume growth across its hospital business.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 15 per cent in Q2 FY25, totaling Rs 5,589 crore, fueled by improved performance across all business segments. AHEL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 816 crore, reflecting a 30 per cent year-on-year increase.

Healthcare Services (HCS) reported a net profit of Rs 364 crore for the quarter, a 16 per cent rise compared to last year.

Apollo’s CFO, Krishnan Akhileswaran, highlighted that Apollo HealthCo had achieved breakeven, with the online business expected to reach breakeven by Q2 FY26.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, emphasised the company’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare, with plans to continue pushing the boundaries of medical services to reach more people across the country.

More From This Section

The Chennai-based hospital chain reported a total of 7,994 operational beds as of the end of September. Its overall occupancy rate increased to 73 per cent in the second quarter, up from 68 per cent during the same period last year.

Apollo Hospitals share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 28.7 per cent, while gaining 44 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.9 per cent year to date and 23.4 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.05 trillion. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 95.61 times and at an earning per share of Rs 72.90.

At 9:26 AM; the stock of the company surged 6.19 per cent at Rs 7401.35 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex slumped 0.36 per cent at 80,087.80.